Pony club show catered to all levels

Wānaka-Hāwea Pony Club member Macy Goodwin won Reserve Champ with her horse. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The Wānaka-Hāwea Pony Club hosted its first pre-Easter Show at the Hāwea Community Domain.

Despite being the end of the season, the turnout exceeded all expectations, with 55 riders taking part.

The show catered to all levels, from 2-year-olds in the Tiny Tots ring, to adult competitors in the hack classes.

Club member Laila Telfer in action at the club’s pre-Easter ahow at the Hāwea Community Domain.

With a full morning of showing, a colourful and creative fancy dress competition, and an afternoon of showjumping, the day had something for everyone.

Organisers said what made the event special was the incredible support shown by the local equestrian community.

"Riders travelled from as far as Dunedin to attend, and the spirit of the day was one of fun, encouragement, and connection across all ages and experience levels," Anabelle Bruce said.

"Wānaka-Hāwea Pony Club has long operated without formal facilities, but this event showed the strength and dedication of our current committee, volunteers, and families," she said.

"We’re passionate about creating opportunities for young riders and are proud to see several of our members already competing at national level events," Ms Bruce said.

Holly Byrne, mum of 5-year-old Freya, said "to see the pony club community rally together to put on an event that brought riders from so far away is a true testament to our hardworking and committed team".

"The highlight for me was watching our senior riders support and cheer on the younger ones — it really showed the heart of what pony club is all about," Ms Bruce said.

Indie with mum Lydia Beales, of Wānaka.

"We are incredibly grateful to every single parent, volunteer, committee member, and supporter who contributed time, resources, and energy to help bring the show together."

The club is running a fundraiser selling bags of croissants to help purchase a much-needed new jump/storage trailer.

If you would like to support the Hāwea-Wānaka Pony Club, please reach out via email to coordinator.hwpc@gmail.com.