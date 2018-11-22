Positive feeling as site development progresses

Jim Cowie

The development of a small commercial precinct in Albert Town has its benefits, the town's community association chairman, Jim Cowie, says.

Work on redeveloping the Albert Town Tavern is nearly complete. A pub, restaurant, fish and chip shop, Four Square and patisserie are all set to share the building by the end of the year.

The tavern's old function room will also be converted into a small backpackers to host up to 12 people.

But that is not all.

The remainder of the 1.2ha site the tavern sits on will be used for visitor, residential and motel accommodation totalling 62 units.

The visitor accommodation provisions for the site allow for a maximum of 208 people on site at any one time across the visitor units, motel and backpackers.

Mr Cowie admitted the significant development in the quiet town had ''got people talking'' and was ''certainly indicative of the rapid change Albert Town is undergoing'', but believed it was good for the community.

''I think it's good for Albert Town; it's quite positive.

''I think people in and around Albert Town are welcoming the chance to have a better-equipped store to go to without having to go [into Wanaka] to the supermarket.

''Any reduction of people in their cars and going to Wanaka for a meal or household items is a good thing.''

A minor concern was the issue of access from Alison Ave across the site to the Albert Town Bridge, which was a common informal pedestrian and cycleway route at present, he said.

The site's developer, Matt Tuck, could not be reached for comment on the access issue earlier this week.

