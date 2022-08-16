Tuesday, 16 August 2022

QLDC seeks Mt Iron role

    By Marjorie Cook
    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Trig point atop Mt Iron, Wanaka. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK
    Mt Iron — called Tewai atakaia by Ngai Tahu ancestor Rawiri Te Mairie — may be getting a new kaitiaki (guardian).

     

    The Queenstown Lakes District Council has applied to the the Department of Conservation to administer the land on Mt Iron.

    "A successful application would would mean council becoming kaitiaki of the remaining section of Mt Iron currently governed by Doc," the council said in a statement.

    "This includes 52.8ha of reserve land adjacent to the recently purchased 100ha of land on Mt Iron and Little Mt Iron by council," council acting community services manager Meghan Miller said in the statement.

    The request includes management of the public car park off State Highway6.

    The application for Doc’s 52ha may take up to 24 months to settle, but final settlement of the 100ha land purchase is scheduled for May next year.

     

     

     

