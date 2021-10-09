Return of the jetty: refurbishment of walkway completed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three weeks ago, the jetty was removed for refurbishment and a bit of a ‘‘tidy-up’’ after 20 years in the water.
Rodney Bowler, of Aspiring Engineers, carried out the repairs and said the jetty was now much safer and more user-friendly with added improvements such as a non-slip deck.
The 3ha island reserve is the closest and most accessible of Lake Wanaka’s four islands and has a grand history of cabaret evenings.
It is managed by Queenstown Lakes District Council and is a popular picnic and kayak destination as well as being home to a native mountain gecko and giant weta.
The repairs are estimated to have cost $40,000.