Return of the jetty: refurbishment of walkway completed

    Access to Lake Wanaka’s Ruby Island just got a lot easier following the return of the jetty.

    Three weeks ago, the jetty was removed for refurbishment and a bit of a ‘‘tidy-up’’ after 20 years in the water.

    After a three-week onshore refurbishment, the Ruby Island jetty was delivered back on to Lake Wanaka by truck and crane at Waterfall Creek yesterday morning. PHOTO: KERRIE WATERWORTH
    Yesterday morning the jetty was transported by truck to Waterfall Creek, lowered into the water by crane, towed by boat to the island and reattached to the walkway.

    Rodney Bowler, of Aspiring Engineers, carried out the repairs and said the jetty was now much safer and more user-friendly with added improvements such as a non-slip deck.

    The 3ha island reserve is the closest and most accessible of Lake Wanaka’s four islands and has a grand history of cabaret evenings.

    It is managed by Queenstown Lakes District Council and is a popular picnic and kayak destination as well as being home to a native mountain gecko and giant weta.

    The repairs are estimated to have cost $40,000.

