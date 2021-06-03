Road to be sealed in wake of teen's crash death

Jackson James Aitchison was killed in the crash on Ballantyne Rd. File photo

A gravel road that may have contributed to a crash that killed a Wanaka 17-year-old will be sealed, nearly five years after his death.

Jackson James Aitchison was killed when his car crashed head-on into a tree on October 10, 2016.

According to just-released coronial findings, Jackson left work at Central Machine Hire in his Toyota Corolla about 5.30pm, and was believed to be driving the 3.3km home.

About 10 minutes later, Grant Gillespie was driving along Ballantyne Rd when he spotted a hole in a boundary fence, and an upside-down white Toyota Corolla between two poplar trees.

Pulling over, he saw Jackson, who appeared to be conscious, hanging upside-down in the driver’s seat.

Jackson was cut from the car but as he was being transferred to an ambulance, he went into cardiac and respiratory arrest. He died at the scene.

A post-mortem found he suffered extensive head injuries.

Trace amounts of alcohol, less than 5mg per 100ml, were found in his blood, which was likely due to means other than deliberate ingestion.

A sign warns of changes in the surface of Ballantyne Rd. File photo: Tim Miller

Cellphone records showed a missed incoming call to his phone at 5.27pm, and four outgoing calls to the same number over the following four minutes.

The timing meant it was possible he was driving at the time, but it was impossible to know definitively.

Serious Crash Unit investigator Constable Jack McGilbert found at the time of the crash, Ballantyne Rd comprised a sealed part of road with an 80kmh speed limit, before transitioning to gravel road with a temporary speed limit of 50kmh.

Const McGilbert noted the transition point from gravel to seal had eroded and rescinded back about 3m from its original position. That had left an uneven road surface where the two road surfaces meet, and may have been a contributing factor to the crash.

He found Jackson had driven off the left side of the road for about 5 metres before overcorrecting and going off the road on the opposite side.

His speed was about 102km at the time of impact.

Const McGilbert considered Jackson’s speed, inexperience, and possible unfamiliarity with the area were factors in the crash.

In her findings, Coroner Brigitte Windley said there had been a history of crashes on Ballantyne Rd, and the Queenstown Lakes District Council was reportedly aware of concerns.

She had been advised a project to fully seal the road was scheduled for completion over last summer, and given that, she had no further recommendations.

"I do however, strongly encourage the prioritisation of these works, to the extent there is scope for that, and request that the Office of the Chief Coroner be notified once these works have been completed."

As of today, the work had not been not completed.

The council was unable to provide further comment tonight.