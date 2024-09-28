Social housing charity looks to expand

A charity specialising in co-housing for the elderly hopes Wānaka will embrace their attempt to expand into the town.

Abbeyfield New Zealand Inc is a volunteer-based charity providing "affordable social housing for independent older people" and has 14 homes nationwide, including Dunedin and Queenstown.

Stephanie Fieldsend, the lead fundraiser of a steering committee formed in Wānaka late last year, in a statement said the charity was appealing to the wider community to step up and volunteer their time, money or thoughts to help get the project off the ground.

"We now need the help of the community ... we have a clear vision — to secure land, attract funding, fundraise and then build it."

Once established, Abbeyfield Wanaka would be a registered charity and affiliate of Abbeyfield New Zealand Inc.

Day-to-day operations would be managed by a local volunteer committee, with help from the national support team and network of existing houses across the motu.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the charity was encouraged to contact the committee chairman Chris Shield at shieldchris47@gmail.com