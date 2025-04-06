As Wheels at Wanaka winds down, what next?

View from Mt Iron of the Wheels at Wānaka event at Three Parks in 2021. PHOTO: KERRIE WATERWORTH

"The end of an era" is how Wheels at Wānaka general manager Allan Dippie describes his feelings about hosting the last event for the region.

Wheels will take place over its usual Easter weekend spot, and Mr Dippie said although he was always relieved when it was over, he would miss the large-scale event that has brought in tens of thousands of visitors over the years.

"It is sad, but it is a great relief when it is over each time as it is obviously a big commitment and responsibility.

"I’ve mixed emotions, but hopefully there will be other things we can do in the community," Mr Dippie said.

The event was initially thought up by Mr Dippie and some "like-minded individuals" who shared a love of classic cars.

"I think we were going to organise a small car show for Labour Weekend and it kind of grew to a massive all-vehicles show at Easter.

"We ended up broadening our horizons, I would say. It happened by accident."

They initially planned a one-off event, but since 2019, they had alternated between Wheels and its sister event, Warbirds Over Wānaka, Mr Dippie said.

"We stretched it to four shows. I am not very popular in some quarters for finishing it altogether."

Mr Dippie said the reasons behind the event’s ending were he wanted to be more involved in other community events and to develop his Three Parks land into a "new town centre".

It was also good to finish on a high note, he said.

The event attracted 15,000 people in its first year, 25,000 in its second, 35,000 in 2023 and this year Mr Dippie expects to hit the 50,000 mark.

"I think there will be other things we can do, particularly around the Wheels at Wānaka collection. We will keep the trust going.

"There are fundraising events that we can definitely get cracking with.

"I reckon we are at our peak performance, we have got a wonderful facility, we’ve record entries and a record amount of trade stalls, too."

The show drew about $19.2million into the Queenstown Lakes economy in 2023.

There are more than just big trucks and diggers at the event — there will be over 80 stalls, bars, eateries and music for patrons.

Wheels is Australasia’s largest all-vehicle event and it displays a range of vehicles, from classic cars to cutting-edge earthmoving innovations.

What sets Wheels apart from other vehicle shows is it is not a static display.

The vehicles are set up on 24 hectares of non-stop action arenas and parade grounds and the organisers aim to showcase agricultural and construction vehicles and the characters who operate them.

This year, Caterpillar marks 100years and will celebrate with a one-off Terra Cat earthmoving competition, including a world record attempt on Saturday.

"That’s what we have always tried to do, is keep the show fresh. It is just going to be all action, and I think that is the formula people like," Mr Dippie said.

"What we have realised over the years is the wives come to Wānaka with their family and they get hypnotised by the earthmoving machines and they are out there all weekend watching those. I have witnessed it myself."

Proceeds from the event go towards community fundraisers and charities.

Mr Dippie sent out the call to the community for applications to receive funding.

Last year, the Wheels at Wānaka Charitable Trust donated $100,000 to community groups.

"We can’t help everyone, but first of all we need to make some money."