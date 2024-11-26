Submissions due to close

Mt Iron. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Friday is the last day for public submission on the draft Mount Iron Reserve management plan.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has already received more than 300 submissions on the future of Wanaka’s well-loved landmark.

The long-term vision is for Mount Iron to be a place for natural recreation, with the draft plan addressing eight themes: commercial activities, community partnering, events, ecology, landscape and geology, development, recreation and natural hazards.

A public hearing has been scheduled for December 10, where a hearings panel will decide whether to make final changes to the draft recreation reserve plan.

The plan will be presented to the Wānaka Upper Clutha Community Board and full council for adoption in early 2025.

Completing the recreation plan comes first, before any processes begin for additional activities or facilities, such as biking or more toilets, according to a Queenstown Lakes District Council newsletter.

— APL