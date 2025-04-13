Team $10k off playground goal

Jo Kitto (left) and volunteer Anna Brown in the uniform shop with brand-new clothing racks made by the Wānaka Community Workshop. PHOTO: RAWAN SAADI

A school fundraising team have raised almost $80,000 over the past three years, bringing them close to their $90,000 goal.

The Mount Aspiring College second-hand uniform shop was opened about three years ago by a group of innovative parents who felt there was a need within the community.

This led to the formation of Friends of MAC, a group dedicated to helping fundraise for the school

Their first goal is to get an adventure playground built on the campus, which has been estimated to cost roughly $90,000.

The second-hand uniform shop has been one of the key aspects of the fundraiser, which has now accumulated between $70,000 and $80,000.

Jo Kitto, who helped start the shop, said she was overwhelmed by the demand and support the group had seen.

"It blows us away every time," she said.

"We literally have people queuing up out the door ready to come in"

She attributed this growth in demand to many reasons, the first being the high price of uniforms which were often outgrown or overused by students, she said.

With the cost of living in Wanaka getting higher, more families were struggling to make ends meet and saving on uniform costs was one way to ease financial stress.

It was also a way of recycling clothes during a time when both parents and students were becoming more conscious about the environmental impacts of fast fashion.

"It is expensive to buy a new uniform.

"But I love recycling as well ... So it’s not just about filling a need or fundraising; it’s also to slow fashion down and recycle."

This has made second-hand uniforms a norm now, and students take pride in wearing them.

Uniforms in the second-hand shop are sold at either half or one-third of the original price depending on the garment

The school accepts donations of uniforms, which are then repaired and washed by a team of volunteers.

The fundraising team are looking to push their fundraising efforts to get to their goal before starting work on the playground and beginning to look for new fundraising opportunities.