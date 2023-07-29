Town centre plans rile residents

Heart of Wānaka group member Garth Falconer (right) presents a box of documents in a public forum to QLDC corporate services general manager Meaghan Miller during a Wānaka Upper Clutha Community Board meeting in Wānaka on July 27. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Parking was the point of contention at the Wānaka Upper Clutha Community Board meeting on Thursday as residents and businesses voiced their opposition to a proposed plan for the future of the town centre.

The urban design plan, the result of two years’ worth of work by business group Heart of Wānaka (How), was given to the community board in a red box with matching bow during a packed public forum session at the Lake Wānaka Centre.

Before presenting the plans, How spokesman Andrew Howard acknowledged its approach to parking had been a concern for "some members of the community".

"It’s pleasing that the other 90% of the plan has received wide support. We are continuing to work with all stakeholders, including the Property owners Group to address the parking concerns and create an outcome that serves our businesses and community and visitors."

Wānaka businessman and Wānaka Town Centre Business Group member Brian Kreft told the board he had "material concerns" about the plan, and believed the removal of about 300 carparks from the town centre did not make sense when the area was experiencing population growth.

"It fails to take into account the residential explosion which is currently taking place and the need for additional carparks to be made available over the next five years," he said.

Wānaka resident Kate Bariletti was also critical of the plans, and said the group was "not considering seniors".

"We need more parks and closer to the lake if you want to keep the seniors coming into town and being included.

"There is now no way I can come and park and walk to the lakefront."

Board chairman Simon Telfer recognised the plan was the result of many hours’ work by local volunteers.

"We appreciate this project has been totally self-funded over 18 months. I’d like to thank How members on behalf of the community board for their positive contribution, creating a vision for central Wānaka," he said.

Queenstown Lakes District Council acting chief executive Meaghan Miller said although the plan carried no statutory status it constituted a valuable piece of work.

"Council officers will review the document and consider it as a reference alongside our existing and planned work in this space," she said.

Ms Miller said the council planning process would involve "significant public and stakeholder consultation", and expected the next phase of the Queenstown Lakes spatial plan to begin in 2024, subject to funding being secured in the next 10-year plan.

"That in turn unlocks the public funding required for this significant future planning and infrastructure for Wānaka."

