Traffic flowing after crash on Crown Range Road

Photo: Regan Harris

Traffic is flowing on the Crown Range Road following a single-vehicle crash earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Cardrona Bridge 6 (approximately 9km south of Cardrona village) about 1:44pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two appliances had been dispatched from Wānaka, though they were on scene for only "a couple of minutes”.

“All persons were out of the vehicle and we left them in the care of ambulance,” the spokesman said.

Police were also in attendance, directing traffic past the scene.

The circumstances of the accident are unclear, though the vehicle appeared to have left the road and hit a grassy bank, narrowly missing several large rocks.

Further along the valley, several sections of Cardrona Valley Rd are undergoing maintenance, and Wānaka police have urged motorists to drive with care and adhere to speed reductions in place.

- By Regan Harris