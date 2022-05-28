Saturday, 28 May 2022

Wanaka PR firm wins national award

    Scope Media managing director Celia Crosbie (left) and senior communications consultant Rebecca Williamson pictured at the recent Public Relations Institute of New Zealand (Prinz) Awards in Auckland, where the Wanaka agency won the best small to medium PR consultancy of the year award.

    Ms Crosbie said the judges acknowledged Scope Media as an example of of small consultancy displaying resilience, entrepreneurial commitment and adaptability in the face of extreme business adversity.

