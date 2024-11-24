Wanted: Experienced vintage tractor drivers

Estelle and Allan Dippie aboard a 1957 FE35 ‘‘gold’’ Ferguson and a 1941 9N Ford. Only a tractor enthusiast will be able to spot the differences. PHOTO: MARK PRICE

A bunch of old tractors sitting in a shed in Wanaka are lacking just one thing — someone to drive them.

The countdown has begun to the last ever Wheels at Wanaka Vintage Car, Truck and Tractor Show at Easter, and the call has gone out to those who know how to handle the show’s vintage hardware.

Organisers describe the opportunity as "a tractor and steam fan’s dream".

"You can apply now to join the coolest club in all the land.

"Regardless of your age, sex or transmission preference, if you've got experience behind the wheel of a vintage workhorse, then we want you."

Not only do applicants get practice drives and "get to know your tractor" sessions, they also get a green high-viz vest and other show privileges.

Event director Colleen Nisbet said this week 50 volunteers were needed to drive some of the 300 tractors in the show.

She was encouraging women to consider giving it a go.

Estelle Dippie, daughter of collection owner Allan Dippie, works in the fashion industry in London but is planning to do just that — already hunting out "a red tractor with a good history".

One of the show’s attractions will be a motorised penny farthing, the work of Nelson engineer Kenny Paton.

His two-wheeled "pennyfarming" took years to build and features front steering and a rear mounted engine.

Also featuring at Easter will be a 1934 S4 Sentinel WV 4705 shipped from West Sussex in England by Les and Dee Searle.

It will arrive in Christchurch and be driven 400km to Wanaka.

The steam-powered Sentinel can reach speeds of up to 72kmh.

As many as 50,000 people are expected at the show from April 18-20.