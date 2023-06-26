Water-ski, swim event popular

Water enthusiasts shrugged off Wanaka’s inversion layer blues and dipped into cool lake water for the resort’s 23rd annual midwinter water-ski and swim at the weekend.

Many people enjoyed the relaxed swim and water-skiing event on Saturday afternoon, helping raise at least $550 for Community Networks/Links.

Ice creams, sausages and hot drinks were available, along with a hot tub.

Organisers and water-skiers Gary Tweedie and Gary Vallance host the annual spark of winter joy on the lake front.

It was devised with the intention of providing snow skiers with something else to do on Treble Cone skifield’s opening day.

Unfortunately, the weather gods have not yet provided enough of the white stuff for back-to-back snow and water-skiing this year.

"We are waiting for that to come, but it will come," Mr Tweedie said.

Enjoying spa pool fun on Saturday are water-skiers (from left) Hazel McFarlane (7), Charlotte Crosbie (9), Ollie Crosbie (7) and Indi McFarlane (11). PHOTO: CELIA CROSBIE

The men were thrilled with the turnout, nine water-skiers and 20 swimmers taking to the water before 2pm, and many more taking part throughout the day.

The organisers also took their turn performing a slalom duo.

Ollie Crosbie (7) was excited to be the youngest water-skier, beating his friend Hazel McFarlane (also 7), who is one month older than Ollie.

Both youngsters were impressive, completing a round of Roys Bay without falling in.

"This is nice ... It feels much better," Ollie remarked as he climbed into the spa after his turn on water-skis.