Winter brings patient influx: avian clinic

A little owl recovers at Avian Rescue Otago. Avian veterinary nurse specialist Alan Parker said the owls tended to sit on the road to absorb heat, and swoop in front of car headlights to catch moths. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/AVIAN RESCUE OTAGO

Every winter the team at Avian Rescue Otago is reminded juvenile humans are not the only ones still coming to terms with the road rules.

Alan Parker, an avian veterinary nurse specialist and the director of Avian Rescue Otago, said its non-profit clinic experiences an influx of injured birds in the winter months, often the result of collisions with motor vehicles.

"This winter we have seen approximately 25 hawks suffering from various injuries, usually fractures, head trauma and internal bleeding.

"Each year we can see over 80, and that’s not including our other raptors," he said.

Hawks, also known as swamp harriers or kāhu, are New Zealand’s largest bird of prey, having naturally migrated from Australia around 800 years ago.

Mr Parker said the colder weather created "less than optimal" hunting conditions for the birds, leaving many of them desperate.

"Rabbit numbers drop, so road kill is more heavily relied upon to survive.

"Adults and juvie hawks are more reluctant to move off as they become more desperate to feed.

"Juvie hawks also do not possess the same road sense as the adults, so they can be slower to move away."

Given the frequency of collisions in the region, Mr Parker encouraged people to carry a spare box or carry cage and some old towels in the back of their car to appropriately care for injured animals.

While approaching a bird the size of a hawk could be intimidating, Mr Parker said there was a process for doing so safely.

"With hawks, you need a heavy towel.

"You’re going to slowly approach the hawk, not staring directly at them.

A swamp harrier (kāhu) on the wing. This winter Avian Rescue Otago has seen 25 hawks suffering from various injuries, many resulting from collisions with motor vehicles. PHOTO: SIMON LARKIN

"If it’s possible, calmly and slowly walk them into a corner.

"Once you get close to the hawk they will turn, wings out."

Mr Parker said it was crucial to drop the towel over the bird, as the darkness would help to keep them calm.

This would allow the aspiring rescuer to pick the bird up by gently securing the bird’s legs.

"Ensure they’re properly secured in the box then call your nearest bird rescue, Doc [Department of Conservation], or vet clinic to get it treated.

"It’s vital you don’t try to give food or water; they will likely choke on fluid."

He also urged people to seek help immediately, and not hold on to injured animals any longer than necessary.

"Do the right thing and hand them over to appropriate carers.

"Unfortunately, it’s a struggle we have every year and a lot of the time these birds aren’t brought in until it’s too late.

"They don’t make cool pets, they’re not a status symbol.

"They’re a wild bird and they should stay that way."

If you find a falcon, owl, hawk or other bird in need of assistance, Avian Rescue Otago can be reached on 027324-5099.

Doc can be reached on (0800)362-468.

