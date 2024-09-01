Winter tourney a chance to travel, make memories

Year 13 students Abbey Ragg (hockey) and Jack Wyeth (football) are among the competitors heading out of town for winter tournament games soon. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Te Kura o Tititea Mount Aspiring College student athletes will soon be on the move for the 2024 School Sport New Zealand Winter Tournament.

More than 150 students, coaches and managers will be travelling to various South Island destinations from September 2-6.

Principal Nicola Jacobsen said the winter tournament was a great opportunity for students to test their skills against different schools and to make new friends.

"We will have seven teams of students representing the college in four sports: basketball, netball, hockey, and football.

"Students and their coaches, managers and whānau will travel to Christchurch, Dunedin, Mosgiel, Invercargill and Timaru to compete.

"It’s a huge logistical exercise and testament to the hard work of our staff, along with the support of volunteers, parents and our local community, that we are able to give our students this amazing opportunity."

Abbey Ragg will be going to Timaru with MAC’s mixed XI hockey team.

"I have played in the winter tournament twice before and it’s a great experience playing against teams from other schools who you wouldn’t otherwise get to play. It’s also a great week away with my friends making memories.

"We are fundraising to help meet the costs of attending the tournament, including selling raffle tickets, holding a sausage sizzle and we are also applying for grants so we can make the trip affordable for every family."

Jack Wyeth is playing in the boys First XI football team in Invercargill and is looking forward to multiple days of competition.

"I’ve been to tournaments twice before and I really enjoy the energised environment created by teams in preparation for the big games, as well as how motivating it is to push myself to the limits to help our team progress deep into the tournament.

"Our team is part of a fundraiser called ‘back my player’ where players sell spots on the back of their T-shirts to raise money to help meet some of the costs of the trip," he said.

Contributed article by Mount Aspiring College