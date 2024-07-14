World No 2 in surprise visit to the Snow Farm

Promising Wānaka biathletes Nico Pettit, 16, left, and Winifred Brown, 14, right spent time with IBU world ranked No2 Lou Jeanmonnot, 25, of France at the Snow Farm on July 6. Nico was in Slovenia in 2023 for the IBU biathlon camp, while Winifred is a member of the local development squad being coached at the Snow Farm by Jason Sklenar, a former British Olympic biathlete. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

IBU World Cup leading lady Lou Jeanmonnot, of France, arrived unannounced at the Snow Farm last week for some snow time, reports Merino Muster race director John Burridge.

"She purchased a season’s pass and was offered a lesson as all new visitors are.

"Mercifully she declined.

"Watching her skate on our tracks is a lesson for all our budding biathletes," Burridge said.

Jeanmonnot is ranked second in the women’s World Cup and has a string of successes to her name.

"In biathlon circles this talented young lady is an absolute star and we are thrilled to have her gracing our tracks, especially during the school holidays when our youngsters will have a chance to see her training.

"Sadly, she is only here for 10 days and will not be with us to compete against some of the other stars coming to ski in the Merino Muster [August 31]," Mr Burridge said.