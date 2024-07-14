World No 2 in surprise visit to the Snow Farm

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
"She purchased a season’s pass and was offered a lesson as all new visitors are.
"Mercifully she declined.
"Watching her skate on our tracks is a lesson for all our budding biathletes," Burridge said.
Jeanmonnot is ranked second in the women’s World Cup and has a string of successes to her name.
"In biathlon circles this talented young lady is an absolute star and we are thrilled to have her gracing our tracks, especially during the school holidays when our youngsters will have a chance to see her training.
"Sadly, she is only here for 10 days and will not be with us to compete against some of the other stars coming to ski in the Merino Muster [August 31]," Mr Burridge said.