Warning of spike in fire danger across Otago

Officials are warning of a spike in fire danger across much of Otago over the next few days.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said fire danger conditions were set to be extreme for much of the region for three days from today, especially in the Central Otago, Queenstown Lakes and Upper Waitaki fire zones.

Forecast fire danger was expected to peak on Saturday, with some relief on Sunday.

Fenz said high temperatures, high winds and low humidity were combining with a high available fuel load in the aforementioned areas, "so fire will start easily, spread quickly and be harder to bring under control".

"With this in mind we are asking the public to check old burn piles to ensure they are cold and that there is no risk of the piles rekindling, spreading, and causing damage to their properties and or their neighbours’ properties."

Fenz urged people to postpone spark-generating activities such as mowing or grinding, and said if they were absolutely necessary, to carry them out in the early morning.

Meanwhile, the Dunedin City Council is reminding people to take care today in the city, which is predicted to hit a high of 29degC.

"Remember to be careful in this heat and look after yourself and your whānau."

About midday, the city was sitting on 25degC. MetService showed the hottest place in the country at the same time was Christchurch, on 30degC.