Warnings for parts of South as wild weather bears down

Warnings are in place for parts of Otago and Southland as a front tipped to drench the West Coast brings wild weather to many areas.

MetService has this morning issued Orange heavy rain warnings for Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound and for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers.

The forecaster says the heaviest falls are expected overnight going into Wednesday, and heavy rain could return later on Wednesday and the warning could be extended.

There is also a strong wind warning for Fiordland, and a strong wind watch for Southland west of Riversdale and Winton, the Queenstown Lakes District and Central Otago, also overnight into Wednesday. Severe gale north-to-northwesterlies (up to 140kmh) were expected in exposed places.

Further north, watches and warnings are in place all the way up the West Coast and also for much of Canterbury, Buller and the Tasman District.

MetService says the wild weather is coming as a front, preceded by strong and moist northerly winds, moves on to the South Island from the west on Wednesday, then moves slowly northeastwards during Thursday.

The forecaster said the amount of rain forecast for central parts of Westland was significant and slips and flooding were possible, and the warning could be upgraded to Red closer to the time.