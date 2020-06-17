Warnings of snow on southern roads

After a couple of relatively warm days, winter is set to bite again and motorists are being warned of snow on some southern roads.

MetService has issued a number of snow warnings for alpine passes in the South Island and is urging people to keep en eye on conditions.

"We've issued a number of Severe Weather Watches and Warnings alongside Road Snow forecasts and are urging people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts."

The NZ Transport Agency advises motorists to plan ahead, as snow could make driving conditions hazardous.

“We’re asking road users to plan before they set off and be prepared for cold conditions. People should check the MetService and Waka Kotahi journey planner before setting off.”

The unsettled conditions will continue into Friday but look set to improve in most parts of the South on Saturday.

Road snow warnings

Lindis Pass, between Omarama and Wanaka (SH8)

Snow is expected on the road from late this afternoon to evening. From 5pm to 10pm Wednesday, 4 to 8cm of snow may settle near the summit, with lesser amounts to 700 metres.

Crown Range Road between Wanaka and Queenstown

Snow is expected during this afternoon and evening. From 3pm to 8pm Wednesday, 1 to 2cm of snow may settle near the summit, with lesser amounts to 700 metres.

Milford Road (SH94)

Snow is expected during this afternoon and early evening. From 2pm to 6pm Wednesday Between 2 and 4cm of snow may settle near the tunnel, with lesser amounts to 700 metres.

Lewis Pass (SH7)

Snow is expected during Thursday and Friday, from 7am Thursday to 6am Friday. Between 8 and 12cm of snow may settle near the summit, with lesser amounts to 600 metres.

Arthur's Pass (SH73)

Snow is expected on the road on Thursday. From 2am to 11pm Thursday, 8 to 12cm may accumulate above 700 metres, with lesser amounts to 500 metres.

Porters Pass (SH73)

Snow is expected on the road on Thursday. From 1am to 11pm Thursday 10 to 20cm may accumulate above 700 metres and more near the summit, with lesser amounts to 500 metres.