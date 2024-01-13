Warnings of wild weather in parts of South

MetService has issued a raft of severe weather advisories for parts of the South Island, including Otago and Southland.

The forecaster has heavy rain warnings and watches in place for Fiordland and Westland, and a heavy rain watch for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers overnight and into Sunday.

There are also strong wind watches in place for Clutha, Southland, Stewart Island and Fiordland, from 1pm today.

MetService said northwest winds could approach severe gale strength in exposed places, especially about southern Fiordland, Stewart Island and Southland west of State Highway 6.

The warnings come as much of the country is experiencing high temperatures today.

At 1pm the warmest place in the country was Culverden, in Canterbury, on 29degC.

In the South, many places were in the mid-20s, including Dunedin, Queenstown and Alexandra.

Temperatures look set to take a dip on Monday as a southerly makes its way up the country, potentially bringing single-digit overnight temperatures to some parts of the South, MetService said.