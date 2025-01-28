Arthur's Pass crash victim named

Police have released the name of the motorcyclist who died following a crash near Arthur's Pass.

He was 54-year-old Paul Wilcock, of Kumara.

He was reported missing after failing to arrive at his destination in Christchurch on Friday last week.

The Greymouth Star understands the missing man was found on Sunday morning near the Punchbowl Falls on the western side of Arthur's Pass (State Highway 73).

Police used cellphone information to triangulate his last known whereabouts, and on Sunday the highway was closed for a "police operation" about 8am and reopened to one lane at 10.30am.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.