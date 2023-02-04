Bill banning new mines drafted

"It’s an ideological decision. We will be buying in cheap, slave-labour minerals. They’re a bunch of hypocrites" — Greymouth Mayor Tania Gibson

Labour's promise of no new mines is back, sending shockwaves through the West Coast.

The Greymouth Star understands the Government plans to introduce a new Bill to the House on February 21.

The proposed controversial legislation — which was first promised by former prime minister Jacinda Ardern in 2017 — would stop all new mining on conservation land.

Operations at existing and consented mines would be able to continue for now.

Regional leaders and the mining industry said it would have a chilling effect on exploration for gold around Reefton, as well as the hunt for rare earth minerals.

The Greymouth Star understands the Department of Conservation has drafted a Bill, and local MP Damien O’Connor has confirmed Cabinet has already rubber-stamped taking it to Parliament.

The move has sent the industry into a spin.

Some thought the legislation was on hold while the future of Doc stewardship land was decided.

"I would plead for the new prime minister to revisit this," West Coast Regional Council acting chairman Peter Haddock said.

After Ms Ardern first announced the intention in 2017, it failed to get traction with coalition partner New Zealand First.

In March last year, then-conservation minister Kiri Allan asked officials to look at it again.

A third minister of conservation in 12 months — Willow-Jean Prime — was only sworn in this week.

Mr Haddock said the West Coast economy needed more than tourism.

Visitor numbers were high this summer but there were concerns it could flatten after the initial rebound, he said.

"Tourism is fickle.

"We are quiet different to the rest of New Zealand. People will say that [no more mines] is a great thing, but we have so much conservation estate."

New Zealand needed rare earth minerals for any transition to a green economy, and without mining its own minerals, the country was left vulnerable.

Greymouth Mayor Tania Gibson said there had been three conservation ministers in a year — Ms Allan, Poto Williams and now Ms Prime.

"How can anyone be making good decisions?"

Minerals were still needed, and without them being mined here, they would have to be imported.

Meanwhile, the Government would "pretend they’re the saviours of the world".

"It’s an ideological decision. We will be buying in cheap, slave-labour minerals. They’re a bunch of hypocrites."

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine was starting to consider the implications for coal mining at Stockton, and gold mining at Reefton, which had seen a surge of exploration in the Victoria Forest Park, all conservation land.

The new Bill would risk the viability of the Reefton goldmines, he said.

"I don’t know the detail, but it [mining applications for conservation land] should be case by case."

Mr Cleine said there was already evidence of rare earth minerals lying under the conservation estate on the West Coast.

"It doesn’t make any sense to close that door. They should be judged on merit and environmental impact.

"It should not be a ‘no’ without looking into it."