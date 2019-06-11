Body found in search for Danish hunter on West Coast

Police are searching the Karangarua Valley after the man went in to hunt some tahr over a week ago. Photo: Doc

Police have found the body of a man in their search for a Danish hunter who went missing in the Karangarua Valley in South Westland who was last seen nearly a week ago.

Sergeant Mark Kirkwood said West Coast Police Search and Rescue, along with Land Search and Rescue, were searching the Cassel Flat area this morning.

Police said this afternoon that while the deceased has not yet been formally identified, it is believed to be the man police and LandSAR have been looking for since he was reported overdue yesterday.

Sgt Kirkwood said the 21-year-old went into the area by himself on Monday, June 3 to hunt for Tahr and was last seen in the Cassel Flat hut on Thursday, June 6 by other hunters.

Police believe he had a personal locator beacon, but it had not been activated.

The area concerned is hazardous and recent weather has been cold and wet, with a heavy rain warning in force for the area today.

The man’s family in Denmark have been advised.

The death will be referred to the coroner.