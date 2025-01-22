Cannabis grower intimidated hunters in area

Photo: ODT files

Cowboy Paradise owner Michael Kevin Milne, who is doing time for running a commercial cannabis venture out of a Wild West-themed venture in the Arahura Valley, has been convicted on a charge of intimidating hunters in the area.

Milne, 69, came briefly before Judge Gerard Lynch in the Greymouth District Court on Monday — twice — on unresolved charges.

One charge of intimidation against two hunters was to be defended by Milne in a jury trial set for later this year.

However, he instead pleaded guilty when he appeared on Monday.

Separate outstanding charges of disorderly behaviour and dangerous driving involving a different hunting party were dismissed earlier on Monday.

Both charges date back to 2023.

The summary of facts for the admitted charge states that on September 4 two hunters entered a hunting block neighbouring Milne's property.

The pair had paid permission to be there.

Milne saw the two men driving along Milltown Rd, and sped towards their ute, tailgating them closely before driving alongside them, gesturing and yelling aggressively.

When they pulled over, Milne drove towards one of the men who got out of the vehicle.

He asked Milne what he wanted, to which Milne replied: "What the f... do you want? What are you c.... doing out here? I know you're a shooter, I can tell you're shooters. If I see you back out here in the next three to four hours I'm gonna come and f...... shoot you. I'm gonna shoot at you and I'm going to shoot you .'’

Milne told the pair he would bring a tractor and push their vehicle off the road if he saw it again.

He said that he would follow them all day.

The victims drove away and Milne drove in the other direction.

However, moments later, he appeared behind the pair again.

Frightened of what he might do, one hunter picked up his cellphone and pretended to call police.

They stopped outside a property in Milltown Rd, and Milne watched them for a short time from a distance before driving off.

Milne, who was jailed three months ago for six years for his role in growing and selling cannabis from a bunker built underground at Cowboy Paradise, was convicted on the charge and discharged.

Given he was already serving a lengthy jail term, two separate allegations of accosting a different hunting party back in July 2023 were dismissed.

- Hokitika Guardian