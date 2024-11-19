Charges considered for Pike River Mine disaster

Pike River Mine. Photo: Supplied / Pike River Recovery Agency

Police are now working with the Crown Solicitor as they consider whether to lay charges over the Pike River Mine disaster.

The Police investigation into the Pike River Mine explosion, which killed 29 men in 2010, was reopened in 2018.

In September 2022 the police announced they were reopening the borehole drilling operation as part of the investigation, and ten boreholes were drilled, imaged, and resealed.

Human remains were found in the mine in 2023, and Police said that a decision about a prosecution would be made by the end of that year.

Police have now released an update saying the matter is legally complex, and at this point Police expect to have a decision about a prosecution, or prosecutions, in the first half of next year.

The operating cost for the Police investigation so far is $22.972 million.