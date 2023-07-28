Councillors split over proposed boat ramp

The finger has been pointed at bludging and plundering Central Otago boat owners, who are taking away an extraordinary amount of fish from a popular West Coast area, a meeting heard this week.

The Westland District Council is considering building a new boat ramp at Jackson Bay but has now put the plan on hold to carry out a

bigger picture review of the area and its infrastructure.

Councillors were divided over a recent submission by the council-owned group Destination Westland to install a fit-for-purpose boat ramp and some trailer parking. A fee system for recreational boat users was also proposed as part of the upgrade.

Cr Reilly Burden said it was an opportunity to make some money.

However, iwi representative Paul Madgwick was strongly in opposition.

He said the predominantly Central Otago boaties were "bludgers"’ who took more than they contributed locally.

"They come in and they plunder our paua reserves and they take away an extraordinary amount of fish. We get nothing in return except their carbon smoke as they’re going back over the pass. Why should we be putting in a [ramp] for them?" he said.

However, Westland Mayor Helen Lash said it was a problem they had to face.

"They’re a problem that’s there and we’ve got to look at the big picture. We can’t just say ‘sorry, if you’re from over the hill, you can’t come’.

"We’ve got to look at the big picture — how we manage it, and if we can make a buck out of them to fund future management then that’s got to be investigated as well."

Cr Patrick Phelps asked if the sustainability of the fishery resource there was a conversation that they needed to be having with the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI).

Mrs Lash said it had already been started.

Council chief executive Simon Bastion said a full strategic review of Jackson Bay was needed on the long-term commercial, iwi and community aspirations.

"We’re obviously aware of impacts of local and domestic tourism, particularly the recreational fishing. We also have aspirations of the wharf in terms of its commercial viability going forward."

Mrs Lash said she and the chief executive had a meeting with one of the users of the wharf who was a long-term business owner and contributor to the area.

A $1.25million upgrade of the ageing wharf was started in 2021 with the help of government funding. Upgrades to the causeway were completed. However, money ran out before the lower deck work could be completed. The council also secured $123,000 from the national Tourism Infrastructure Fund for a new boat ramp and trailer parking. However, the project was terminated two years ago.

Destination Westland chief executive Melanie Anderson made a submission to the council’s recent annual plan asking for it to be reconsidered.

She said Jackson Bay was a popular destination for boaters, fishermen and other water enthusiasts.

A new boat ramp would not only improve safety, but also increase the accessibility and appeal of Jackson Bay to visitors.

Options for a fee system could include a season pass, along with a casual user rate, she said.

A boat trailer carpark would also help to increase safety in the area and ease congestion. — Greymouth Star