Financial boost for West Coast tipped

Damien O'Connor

West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O'Connor has hinted that a financial package to be announced at a function in Punakaiki tomorrow will be "very significant".



Mr O'Connor will escort Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and officials for the announcement of various West Coast projects from the Government's $1 billion provincial growth fund.

Mr O'Connor said the package was for projects Coastwide.

He said the projects had been thoroughly investigated, although some required further detailed work to progress.

"In terms of infrastructure and opportunity, it's a huge step for the West Coast."

Grey District Mayor Tony Kokshoorn said yesterday the Government was bending over backwards to help the Coast.

"I'm very hopeful there will be a good package. It won't be the last package, either."

With a lot of new applications lodged recently with the provincial growth fund, further announcements could be expected, Mr Kokshoorn said.

"We will get some really good runs on the board for the West Coast."

Proposals submitted for funding and already revealed publicly so far are:

• Kawatiri cycle trail from Westport to Charleston.

• Oparara and Karamea development.

• Arnold River salmon farm.

• DOC seeks $20m to redevelop Dolomite Point, at Punakaiki.

• Interactive science centre at Reefton.

• Gloriavale for health food business Alpine Health.

• Hot water extraction associated with the Alpine Fault.

• Westland District Council seeks $20m for a national pounamu centre and Hokitika Museum redevelopment.

• Westland District Council cultural and heritage tourism project.

• Westland District Council seeks help with future planning for Franz Josef Glacier township.