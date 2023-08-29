Former Greymouth man new dean of cathedral

Christ Church Cathedral has appointed its youngest-ever Dean - 37-year-old Rev Canon Ben Truman. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A former Greymouth man has been appointed the youngest ever dean of Christ Church Cathedral, in Christchurch.

Canon Ben Truman, 37, was the vicar of Opawa-St Martins in the city.

He is the son of Doug and Maureen Truman, of Karoro, near Greymouth.

Mr Truman said that even at high school in Greymouth he felt a call to ministry, but felt he needed life experience first.

"He trained initially as a high school drama teacher and spent three years teaching at Burnside High School, including through the earthquakes.

Anglican Bishop of Christchurch the Most Rev Dr Peter Carrell said the appointment ushered in a new era of leadership.

"Ben brings to the role huge intelligence, a warm and approachable manner, and theological and pastoral insight into the ways of God in relation to humanity," the bishop said.

"He’s already a proven leader in our diocese and for seven years has been a canon of the Christ Church Cathedral Chapter, the governing body of the cathedral.

"The cathedral is focused on being available for all kinds of special and civic occasions, alongside diocesan events. Ben is very familiar with the values and aspirations of our cathedral community.

"He also understands the importance of nurturing both the spiritual and familial bonds that unite the Christchurch community," Dr Carrell said.

Mr Truman, who is married with three children, said he was delighted.

"I am excited about re-establishing the cathedral in the Square as central to the heart of the city and the diocese.

"I want the cathedral to be an inclusive space for everyone, a place of welcome and hospitality, irrespective of people’s faith or beliefs."

He replaces Dean Lawrence Kimberley, who was in the role from 2015 to May this year.

— Greymouth Star