'Help' message was a prank

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The mystery of the 'HELP' sign left scratched on the shore of a remote West Coast lake has been revealed as a prank by children.
The message was discovered last week by a helicopter pilot passing overhead.
It caused a flurry of speculation, as the little-known Lake Ahaura is remote and largely inaccessible.
A police search team was deployed by a helicopter on Saturday but found nothing of significance.
However, a "mortified" father had contacted police after reading media reports.
Senior Sergeant Brent Cook said a local family had been boating on the lake and the children thought the sign would be a great joke.
"Dad is taking appropriate action."