Homes found for displaced tenants

Greymouth town and Grey River, West Coast, New Zealand. PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

All tenants living in a Greymouth commercial accommodation block slammed as substandard have new homes to go to.

The Grey District Council and Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) were back on site at the Chapel St flats last week.

Tenants claim their Auckland-based landlord did not lodge their bonds, their flats were filthy and some of them had been left thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Numerous government agencies, including police, are involved due to concerns the old building in Chapel St, immediately beside McDonald’s, is not safe or fit for habitation.

A house next door, owned by the same landlord, is also causing concern.

The Grey District Council says it does not have a building warrant of fitness.

Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner Craig Churchill said last Thursday they were concerned the tenants had been affected by substandard accommodation.

"We have been working with a number of affected households who are displaced as of today to support their search for alternative accommodation. All now have housing to go to," Mr Churchill said.

"We do not place people in private accommodation such as boarding houses or hostels.

"People make their own decisions about whether accommodation is suitable."

Mr Churchill said they expected accommodation providers to meet the standards set by the regulatory authorities and for those authorities to act where necessary.

Fenz said it was working closely with the council on the matter.

The Greymouth Star understands only a few units are still occupied.

Landlord Nick Hoogwerf told the Star last Wednesday he had only recently bought the Chapel St property, sight unseen, and had never been to the West Coast.

He was "fully committed to doing what’s required" and was committed to renovating it.

The flats were located close to the CBD and he had been willing to take on Work and Income clients, some of whom had been living in caravans previously, and one in a tent.

He said he was providing "much needed affordable accommodation".