Hopes mining ban plan will be dropped

Allan Birchfield. Photo: ODT files

After six years of knocks, the West Coast mining industry has renewed confidence with a new government and an undertaking that it will drop Labour's promise of 'no new mines on conservation land'.

"Everyone's talking about it," goldminer and former West Coast Regional Council chairman Allan Birchfield said today.

The National Party repeated today it was not interested in the policy, which belonged to Labour, promised out of the blue by former Prime Minister, Dame Jacinda Ardern.

Labour was working on drafting legislation to enshrine the mining ban, right up to almost the eve of the general election, held on October 14.

National's potential coalition partner Act has long argued against the 'no new mines' proposal, while NZ First wants to repeal the Crown Minerals (Petroleum) Amendment Act 2018 brought in by Labour, which had removed the Crown mandate for coalmines.

NZ First instead wants to empower the Ministry of Energy to actively investigate the potential of former coalmines, rather than allowing the importation of inferior coal from other countries.

The party's policy is also to "give the West Coast access to the Department of Conservation held stewardship land for sustainable and environmentally approved mining".

It wants to ensure the Department of Conservation surveys all stewardship land within 10 years and "remove from the conservation estate those lands that should not be so designated".

The post-election mood in the West Coast mining industry is upbeat.

'No new mines' had threatened to put the kibosh on lots of exploration - and potential mining - already under way in the Reefton goldfield, which lies within the Victoria Forest Park.

Mr Birchfield said the end of Labour's mining policy gave the industry some security.

Some miners had been applying for permits in anticipation of a change of government.

International gold prices were also high, adding to confidence. He hoped authorities would "get better" at administering conservation land.

National's minerals and resources spokesman Stuart Smith, the Kaikoura MP, said today: "Our policy was very clear (on no new mines): we did not support that policy. That was Labour policy, not a National one. That's the end of it".

"There are very adequate processes to date, environmental processes for any new mines, and that is where it starts and ends."

National did not have any plans to alter the mining sector, but noted it had begun negotiations with potential coalition partners.

Straterra, the minerals industry lobby group, said a Farser Institute Survey of mining companies in 2021 found New Zealand's ranking had dropped markedly.

Chief executive Josie Vidal said the biggest driver was policy perception.

New Zealand had slipped to be placed 70 out of 84, just ahead of Papua New Guinea. Ms Vidal said policies such as 'no new mines' had been part of that.

With a sustained higher gold price for the past year, there were quite a lot of prospecting licences in train, and with a new government, they were keen to see it support the industry.

"We are not asking them to do anything other than support (us)."