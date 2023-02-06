Monday, 6 February 2023

Houses damaged by tornado in Greymouth

    Windows were blown out and roofs damaged on several houses when a tornado tore through a suburb in Greymouth overnight.

    Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the suburb of Cobden shortly before 1am after reports that two houses had been damaged by a tornado.

    A Southern fire communications spokesman said they were told two houses had been affected, but that they were later told by police that up to four homes had been damaged.

    The spokesman described windows being blown out and firefighters being requested to help with putting on roof tarps.

    Fire crews are expected back at the properties this morning, he said, and there were no reports of injuries.

    A police spokesperson said about 12.50am, a resident on Fox St, Cobden, called to report that windows had been blown in by what appeared to be a tornado.

    “While they were on the phone with police, the person reported their neighbour’s roof had come off. A patrol also found a roof at the school had been partially lifted, though there are no reports of injuries.”

    NZ Herald

