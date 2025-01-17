Mayor takes sentenced sign smasher to task

Grey District mayor Tania Gibson. Photo: Greymouth Star

A man who went on a road-sign smashing "rampage'’ the length of the Grey district, causing almost $20,000 in damage, has been taken to task for the offending by Mayor Tania Gibson in the Greymouth District Court.

More than 30 road signs were knocked down and damaged after Caleb Leighton Butcher purposefully drove into them on the night of January 27 last year.

Reading a victim impact statement on behalf of the Grey District Council and ratepayers, Mrs Gibson today said Butcher's behaviour was "senseless'’ and put other road users at risk.

Butcher came before Judge Stephen O'Driscoll for sentencing on a charge of intentional (criminal) damage and two counts of driving while suspended as a result.

Mrs Gibson said the "aggressive rampage'’ caused an outcry from the wider public.

"The behaviour from this person is unacceptable.'’

Butcher's actions added to the already heavy burden on ratepayers, who would be funding the "needless damage'’, which totalled $19,850 - "for one night of fun, or rage'’.

The loss of signs from one length of the district to the other, was also a danger to road users, the mayor said.

"It's not acceptable to behave like an absolute idiot ... and put others at jeopardy ... for a joyride.'’

However, Butcher's lawyer Richard Bodle said that was not the case. Butcher was "distraught'’ after a break-up and the offending was a "one-off'’.

"This man is normally very responsible. Now it feels like he is being put in public stocks. It was one-and-a-half hours in his life that he has regretted to this day."

Mr Bodle told the judge that, never in his 25 years in court, had he seen a victim impact statement from a mayor in relation to public property damage.

Judge O'Driscoll said he agreed with the mayor's sentiments that Butcher's conduct was ''totally unacceptable".

''You have heard the mayor talk about the effects and consequences of your offending ... and the incidental risk to others because the road safety signs weren't there."

His actions were not just "foolish'’, but criminal "and come at a cost to the Grey district community".

Judge O'Driscoll said a community-based sentence that might benefit the council and ratepayers would be appropriate under the circumstances.

He sentenced Butcher to 200 hours of community work and made an order for reparation for the full extent of damage, to be repaid at no less than $100 a week.

On the two counts of driving while suspended, Butcher was convicted and disqualified from driving for six months.