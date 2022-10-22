Meet the tree-Rex

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Now the Lower Buller Gorge officially has T-Rex.
Technically, T-Rex has been growing happily on his perch at Uranium Point beside the Buller River for many years. It did not grow into a spectacular tree shaped like a huge dinosaur overnight.
However, while known locally as T-Rex for as long as anyone can remember, the tree has finally ‘‘made it". On Google Earth, T-Rex is listed as a destination in its own right.
The 20-metre towering rimu beauty has entertained children for decades and perhaps driven parents even nuttier.
"Are we getting near T-Rex?" asks many a whiny voice from the back seat on every trip out of Westport — whether it be driving north, south, east or back west.
T-Rex also regularly features on social media, especially after floods, with people wondering how the tree has fared.
By Rose O'Connor of the West Coast Messenger