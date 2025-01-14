More closures on key tourist highway

The slip site in November last year. Photo: NZTA

Motorists will again face delays on a key tourist route as remediation work resumes following a major rockfall and flooding late last year.

Severe weather in November led to the closure of State Highway 6 between Lake Moeraki and Haast for several days while the road was cleared and site made safe.

Major rock scaling work required to remove dangerous unstable rocks above the highway was put on hold over the holiday period so the teams could take a well-deserved break, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said today.

"There was no movement or other changes at the site over the break, and with the holiday period over, work crews have returned to the site to continue with further blasting and removal of material above the highway."

NZTA said starting this week there would be road closures at the Epitaph Slip site every Tuesday and Thursday, between 12:30pm and 4pm. These were scheduled to continue until March.

"The closures are essential. Because explosives are being used, it will not be safe to drive through the works area and the highway must be closed while rocks and debris are removed."

The agency said it appreciated the closures would create delays and disruption for drivers. "However, it is critical this work be completed to improve the highway’s safety and resilience.

"Because there are no available detour routes, driver must be aware of the closures and plan their travel accordingly."