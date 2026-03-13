Musicians at event

Sir Dave Dobbyn

The West Coast’s legendary celebration of wild and foraged foods this weekend will also feature some of New Zealand’s best-known musicians.

Sir Dave Dobbyn, who appeared at the 2023 Wildfoods Festival, returns with his full band to headline tomorrow’s event.

Annie Crummer will also perform, joining The Lady Killers as a special guest.

An award-winning singer-songwriter, Crummer found fame at 18 when For Today hit the charts and was named single of the year in 1985. She was also a founding member of all-girl group When the Cat’s Away, known for their hit Melting Pot.

Former Salmonella Dub frontman Tiki Taane kicks off the event tonight at the Regent Theatre.

A beach party led by local DJs and an after-party with three New Zealand DJs at Thatcher and Small in Revell St will round out the event.