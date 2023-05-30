Officer convicted over high-speed chase

Greymouth Courthouse. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A long-serving Greymouth police officer has been convicted of dangerous driving after clocking speeds of 214kmh during a police chase involving two teenagers who were not old enough to drive.

Sergeant David Bruce Cross (60) first appeared for sentencing in the Greymouth District Court on April 7, where he had sought a discharge without conviction.

Cross’ lawyer Michael Vesty said at the time Cross hoped to continue his 30-year police career and a conviction could be career-limiting.

Cross had been driving a marked patrol car on July 3 last year and had a probationary officer as a passenger.

In a victim impact statement, the officer described being scared and fearful for herself and the two young people they were pursuing, from Greymouth to Ross.

She had children the same age and had since undergone counselling for that fact alone.

It was lucky no-one had been killed or injured as a result of the high speeds, she said.

According to the summary of facts, about 1.38am Cross passed a vehicle travelling slower than usual at 65kmh on State Highway6, south of Greymouth.

He did a U-turn and, while trying to catch up to the vehicle, accelerated up to a speed of 214kmh without the use of blue and red flashing lights.

When Cross caught up to the vehicle, he activated the patrol car lights and used the police radar to record the car’s speeds at up to 188kmh.

The driver made no attempt to stop and continued south.

As both vehicles approached the Arahura Bridge, Cross manoeuvred the patrol car to straddle the centre-line.

He was travelling about 130kmh at the time.

The pursuit continued south of Hokitika, still travelling at speeds of 130kmh while using the police radio, radar, lights and sirens.

Cross called the police communications centre and was instructed to abandon the pursuit, but while he slowed down and turned off his lights and sirens, he continued following the car, which was weaving and crossing over the centre line.

Just before Ross, Cross used bright "take down" lights to slow down the car significantly by reducing visibility. When eventually stopped at Ross, neither of the occupants was found to be old enough to drive and both were arrested.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll said in court yesterday the inexperience of the two teenagers behind the wheel heightened the risks considerably.

Cross’ passenger said the speeds were "unacceptable" and there were so many "what ifs" on the night — it was only by luck that none of them eventuated.

The high-speed chase lasted 22 minutes, and Cross did not stop even when told to by police communications.

"He made an error of judgement in deciding to pursue a fleeing vehicle in circumstances where he was again trying to do the best for his community but unfortunately, he put the community at risk in driving in the manner that he did", the judge said.

Cross was convicted and disqualified from driving for six months.

— Greymouth Star