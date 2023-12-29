One dead in crash on West Coast

One person is dead after a highway crash on the West Coast early today.

Police said they were notified of the single-vehicle crash, on State Highway 69 at Inangahua, at 12.43am.

In an update about 9am police confirmed the death.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the crash was near the intersection with Brown Creek Rd.

The road will remain closed for some time, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The death lifts the holiday road toll to 10.