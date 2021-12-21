Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Petrels still crash-landing

    Twenty-one Westland petrels have crash-landed so far this summer, and six have died, despite the street lights being turned off in Punakaiki, near where they nest.

    For a second year, the NZ Transport Agency has switched off the lights along State Highway 6 through the township, in a bid to stop disorienting the seabirds, which return to roost at dusk.

    Once the birds crash-land they need human help to relaunch.

    Since November 30, eight have come down in Punakaiki — three in the village and all near business lights; two south of the town on the road; and three on the road in front of the colony.

    Seven were released and one had to be euthanased.

    A further nine petrels have been found between Rapahoe and Kumara Junction; four of them died, and five were released. Of four found between Kumara Junction and Ruatapu, one died.

    The Department of Conservation said the oddest location was the women’s toilets at Dolomite Point, beside the visitor centre. The ranger went to clean toilets and found a petrel in the back of a cubicle beside the toilet. It was released later that day.

    Doc was not expecting more to crash-land south of Rapahoe, but there might be ‘‘stragglers’’ in Punakaiki until mid-January.

    The 21 crash landings this year compare with 29 last season.

     

     

     

