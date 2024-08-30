Rain warning criteria for West Coast changed

The weather advisory change reflects the higher rainfall experienced on the West Coast compared to other parts of New Zealand. Image: MetService

MetService has changed its rain warning thresholds for the West Coast, which should see fewer 'orange' alerts issued.

The constant rain warnings - which often result in little more than surface flooding - have been the bane of the tourist sector.

As a result of the change there will be far fewer orange warnings, as many rainy days that would previously have triggered a weather warning will now be a yellow watch.

The new warning criteria for Westland is 150mm in a 24-hour period, or 80mm in six hours.

Previously, it was 100mm in a 24-hour period or 50mm in six hours.

The change reflects the higher rainfall experienced on the West Coast compared to other parts of New Zealand - and the news has been welcomed by Civil Defence.

West Coast Emergency Management group manager Claire Brown said it had been under discussion for some time.

In parts of Westland district, 100mm of rain was not significant, whereas in other parts of the country that would have more impact.

People had become complacent with the number of orange alerts, she believed.

Now that it had been adjusted, it was important people looked at the warnings carefully, Ms Brown said.

Gerry McSweeney from the Wilderness Lodge at Lake Moeraki said while the West Coast was getting lots of heavy rain at the moment, it was moving through quickly.

"It's not not stalling and dumping huge volumes, and that's good news. Rain keeps forest growing, rivers flowing, hydro going."