Search resumes for missing kayaker near Greymouth

This kayak was found washed up near Blaketown about 7.30pm Saturday. Photo: NZ Police

The search for a person swept out to sea near Greymouth on Saturday resumed this morning.

Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood, West Coast Search and Rescue said police were notified a kayaker had been swept out to sea at about 6pm Saturday.

"The search resumed this morning, where police, with the assistance of Precision Helicopters, conducted aerial searches of the shoreline between Ross and Charleston," Snr Sgt Kirkwood said.

"At this stage, the person has not yet been located, with rough sea conditions and white caps making the search difficult.

Snr Sgt Kirkwood said police were continuing to make enquiries to identify the person swept out to sea, and if a kayak that washed up near Blaketown at about 7.30pm on Saturday was linked to the person.

- Allied Media