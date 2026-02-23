Man allegedly victim of unprovoked assault in own home

Police are seeking information after a man allegedly entered a Greymouth address and assaulted one of the occupants on Saturday night.

The man entered an address on Reid St, Blaketown, about 11.15pm on Saturday, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Lyford said in a press release this afternoon.

He assaulted one of the occupants, before being confronted by another occupant and leaving, the Det Snr Sgt Lyford said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, and was left "very shaken by the incident".

Police were appealing for any information about the alleged unprovoked assault.

The release said the man was described as in his 40s, caucasian and of medium build.

It said he had dark short hair, his face appeared to be dirty, and was reported to be wearing a black short-sleeved rugby top and long pants.

The home occupants also described the man as being disoriented and under the influence.

Police were asking anyone who had seen a man matching this description in the Reid St area on Saturday.

Information can be provided by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and clicking “update report”, or by calling 105 and quoting file number 260222/4632.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

