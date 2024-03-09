Two arrested, drugs and cash seized in police operation

Photo: NZ Police

Two men have been arrested in Hokitika and Dobson this week as part of an operation into the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the area.

Four search warrants were executed on Friday, March 8 by the West Coast’s Tactical Crime Unit and Criminal Investigation Branch as part of Operation Barber, police said in a statement.

A considerable amount of packaged MDMA that was ready for distribution, with an approximate street value of $5000, was located and seized, along with $9000 in cash, cannabis, and stolen property.

Two men – aged 21 and 22 - were arrested and held in police custody to appear in the Greymouth District Court on Monday, facing a number of drugs-related charges.

More charges are expected.

Police would like to thank the West Coast communities for their ongoing support with providing information to keep the community safe.

"Police are committed to investigating both individuals and organised criminal groups who cause harm to the community through distribution of controlled drugs" said Detective Sergeant Ian McKinnon.