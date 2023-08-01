Two jet boaters injured after West Coast crash

Two jet boaters suffered broken ribs after colliding with a log in a West Coast river on Saturday.

Both were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after activating a personal location beacon.

A large contingent of Otago and South Otago Jet Boating Club members were in Haast for the weekend.

A member confirmed one of the 40-plus visiting boats had hit a log in "poor light" on the Hall River near Paringa.

The impact caused both occupants to be pushed into the dash of the boat, and both ended up with broken ribs as a result.

Constable Sean Millington, of Haast police, said the response was managed by the Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) based out of Wellington, which dispatched two helicopters to the remote area.

Maritime NZ was also made aware of the incident.

- Janna Sherman