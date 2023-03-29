Westland Deputy Mayor stands down

Steven Gillett has stood down as deputy mayor of Westland. Photo: Supplied

After just six months in the job, Westland Deputy Mayor Steven Gillett has stepped down in a stoush with the mayor over what the role entails.

However, he will remain around the council table.

In a short statement yesterday, Mayor Helen Lash said Cr Gillett's resignation from the role was "due to a difference in interpretation of what the role of deputy mayor entails and the expectations of the mayor within that role".

As Deputy Mayor, Cr Gillett receives $60,000, while other councillors get $28,000.

However, Cr Gillett's resignation letter, which he released to the media after the announcement from the mayor, shows a different reason for his exit from the role.

He said the remuneration and workload were not a concern, and he had the ability to take on extra work.

However, the situation had changed and "the issue of my remuneration is once again on the table".

"I cannot continue to work in this role being dictated to by yourself and a group of other councillors as to what roles, hours and duties I perform to justify this remuneration as if I were an employee, which I am not."

Cr Gillett said he was not accountable to the other councillors: "I'm only accountable to the people who voted me into council to support, represent and advocate to be their councillor in the Hokitika Ward, and I intend to continue to do so for the rest of this triennium".

He said he no longer had the confidence and support from the mayor to continue in the deputy role, whereas during the election campaign they shared a lot of common concerns.

He had seen the deputy role as a great way to work together and quickly start working through the issues confronting the council.

Cr Gillett was appointed to the role by Mrs Lash — who herself was twice rolled from the deputy mayor's position by former mayor Bruce Smith.

The mayor yesterday acknowledged Cr Gillett's contribution and looked forward to the council continuing their "positive working relationship".

"The role of deputy mayor involves working very closely with the mayor, and supporting the mayor. This could be through taking the lead on managing some of the issues or concerns that can and do arise, along with community group interaction, and taking the mayor's place in their absence," Mrs Lash said.

"Staying connected with various community groups, residents, businesses and other community members that are affected by the decisions made, is vital to enable their views to be considered. With the deputy mayor's assistance, it allows us to reach as many interested groups within the community as possible."

Mrs Lash said she would be naming a new deputy shortly, and the appointment was expected to be formalised at the April meeting.

Cr Gillett was the highest polling Hokitika Ward candidate in the 2022 triennial elections, with 801 votes.

A week into the mayoralty Mrs Lash announced Cr Gillett as her deputy with a shared focus on making the new council "approachable".

The shuffle around follows the recent election of Cr Patrick Phelps, who won the Northern Ward by-election last month, filling the vacant seat left by Ian Hustwick, who quit just 10 days after being elected, saying: "Upon election as a councillor and the subsequent information received in preparation for induction, I have reluctantly realised that my contribution to council business would be counter-productive to good governance".

- Janna Sherman and Laura Mills