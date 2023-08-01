Winter bugs hitting some Coast schools hard

File photo: Getty Images

Some schools on the West Coast are seeing a surge in winter nasties plaguing the classroom.

At Karoro School there has been a rise in children and staff away sick. With only one case of Covid at the school recently, principal Maureen Truman said they were mostly seeing influenza, coughs, colds and stomach bugs this winter.

"I had really hoped we'd have a circuit breaker with the school holidays," she said.

Although attendance has been low, she said she was not at all concerned as children were off with serious illnesses.

"We really support children being at home when they're sick."

In the first few weeks of this term, Karoro saw attendance rates sitting at 95-97% but that number has dropped to around the mid-80% mark.

She said students were out of school for five to eight days as they recovered, when it used to be normal to see children take two to three days off when sick.

Last week Grey Main School started to see large numbers of students away due to the winter illnesses and yesterday, there were over 50 children not at school.

"Some classes had up to a third away," principal Mandy O'Sullivan said.

"We have staff who have also been affected but at this stage we are able to continue business as usual."

Principal Noula Markham said children were "dropping like flies" at Cobden School, with 8.5% off sick this term.

She said students being out of school due to being unwell far outweighed truancy, with winter illnesses having a major impact there.

For Hokitika Primary School things have continued as normal, with principal Shane Baillie saying they have not seen any more children off sick than usual.

And at John Paul II High School neither students nor teachers have been hit too hard this season, which principal Renée Hutchinson said was a relief after all the Covid cases they had in term one.

Today, the school has no staff members off sick and only a few students away.

"Long may it continue," she said.

Though the spread of winter nasties was bad for Blaketown School last term, this time around they have had very few cases of children being off school sick.

"This term we've been going really well," principal Christine Smith said.

Though attendance is slipping below the 90% mark for some, teachers are saying that when it comes to children being sick, the best thing for parents to do is to keep them home to stop the spread.

- Arianna Stewart