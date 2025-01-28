Wild winds on way for all in South

The South looks set to cop some more wild weather as a new frontal system moves in later today.

MetService has issued strong wind watches for much of the South Island, including all of Otago and Southland, and heavy rain watches for Westland and Fiordland.

"From Tuesday afternoon, winds strengthen over the lower South Island as the approaching weather system brings the potential for heavy rain and strong winds," MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

A strong wind watch is in place for Queenstown Lakes District, Central Otago, Dunedin, and Clutha, from midnight to 9am on Wednesday. MetService says northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Another watch is in place for Fiordland, Southland, and Stewart Island, from 4pm today to 7am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain watch for Fiordland covers nine hours from 10pm today to 7am tomorrow.

MetService says brief rain is expected in the eastern South Island on Wednesday as the weather system moves through, while conditions clear on Thursday.