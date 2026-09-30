Red Meat

History was made at Taimate Angus in June when it became the first South Island auction to sell bulls for $100,000 or more. Picton Park Angus stud owner Bradley Catto, of Benio near Gore, made a successful six-figure bid at the historic sale. He talks to Shawn McAvinue about the recent arrival of his new bull, Taimate Valor, why he kept bidding and his aspirations to hold his own on-farm sale.