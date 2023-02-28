Tuesday, 28 February 2023

26th annual Papatowai Challenge participants, Saturday, February 25, Papatowai

    1. Slideshow Section
    Emma Frew-Tobiawa, Lisa Smith and Kirstyn Foster, all of Mosgiel.
    Emma Frew-Tobiawa, Lisa Smith and Kirstyn Foster, all of Mosgiel.
    John Douglas and Rod Deverson, both of Balclutha, Mark Olsen-Vetland, of Puketi, and Simon...
    John Douglas and Rod Deverson, both of Balclutha, Mark Olsen-Vetland, of Puketi, and Simon McAtamney, of Balclutha.
    Molly Duthie, Mackenzie Driver, Kara-Mae Taylor and Cam Birch, all of Invercargill.
    Molly Duthie, Mackenzie Driver, Kara-Mae Taylor and Cam Birch, all of Invercargill.
    Bronwyn Anderson and Vicki Dewar, the ‘‘Irish Twins’’, of Dunedin.
    Bronwyn Anderson and Vicki Dewar, the ‘‘Irish Twins’’, of Dunedin.
    Margaret Smith and Steve Buxton, both of Dunedin.
    Margaret Smith and Steve Buxton, both of Dunedin.

    PHOTOS: EVELYN THORN