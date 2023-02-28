26th annual Papatowai Challenge participants, Saturday, February 25, Papatowai

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. Slideshow Section 0 Comments Emma Frew-Tobiawa, Lisa Smith and Kirstyn Foster, all of Mosgiel. John Douglas and Rod Deverson, both of Balclutha, Mark Olsen-Vetland, of Puketi, and Simon McAtamney, of Balclutha. Molly Duthie, Mackenzie Driver, Kara-Mae Taylor and Cam Birch, all of Invercargill. Bronwyn Anderson and Vicki Dewar, the ‘‘Irish Twins’’, of Dunedin. Margaret Smith and Steve Buxton, both of Dunedin. PHOTOS: EVELYN THORN Related Stories Esk-plore Your City Streetfest, Esk St, Invercargill, Saturday, February 25 International food festival, Otago Museum reserve, Saturday, February 25 Kai Māori Festival, University of Otago Thursday, February 23 Burberry’s British twist Highlanders struggle in big loss to Blues Hardy souls turn out for Toga Party Lawrence Gymkhana Club working dog sale Vicious rivalries run deep at university college sports day Maniototo A&P Show, February 15 Highlanders vs Moana Pasifika, Queenstown Rec Ground, Friday, February 17 Over-50s singles 1920s themed Ballroom Blitz, Takitimu Tavern, Wairio, Saturday, February 18 The Esplanade, St Clair, Sunday, February 19 More